Allow xenophobic attack victims to seek justice at African Court, Falana tells FG
Human rights advocate, Mr. Femi Falana , has urged the Federal Government to facilitate access to the African Court on Human and People's Rights Violations in Arusha, Tanzania, by victims of xenophobic attacks and other forms of rights abridgements. Mr. Falana made this request in a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
