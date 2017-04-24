Allow xenophobic attack victims to se...

Allow xenophobic attack victims to seek justice at African Court, Falana tells FG

Human rights advocate, Mr. Femi Falana , has urged the Federal Government to facilitate access to the African Court on Human and People's Rights Violations in Arusha, Tanzania, by victims of xenophobic attacks and other forms of rights abridgements. Mr. Falana made this request in a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

