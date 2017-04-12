Africa: Are South Africa's Jacob Zuma...

Africa: Are South Africa's Jacob Zuma Days Numbered?

April 18 is a make or break day for South Africa's embattled president Jacob Zuma who will in two days' time face a hostile parliament, many of whose members are determined to put an end to his mediocre leadership of Africa's economic giant, never mind Nigeria's false claim that her economy is the largest on the continent. The speaker of South Africa's parliament has called a special sitting to conduct a vote of no confidence on April 18 and if a majority of MPs vote in favour of the motion, Zuma will bite the dust and retire against his wishes.

