A fitness campaign for testicular cancer, and #BlackMonday in South Africa

People are drawing outlines of penises and testicles using their fitness trackers to raise awareness for testicular cancer. Criticism has been levelled at a campaign protesting President Jacob Zuma's latest cabinet reshuffle, and parents share images online of their children and dolls of a different colour.

Chicago, IL

