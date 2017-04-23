23 children injured in taxi collision

As many as 23 children were injured Tuesday morning when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into a ditch off Longacres Road in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu Natal. Paramedics found the taxi in a ditch on the side of the road.

