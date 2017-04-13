13 killed in North West crash
The Road Traffic Management Corporation is investigating a major crash in the North West in which 13 people died on Saturday night. The crash occurred between 10pm and 11pm on the R505 between Wolmaransstad and Ottosdal, RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane said on Sunday.
