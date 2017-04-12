12 killed, 15 injured in Ntunjambili ...

12 killed, 15 injured in Ntunjambili bus crash

BRAKE failure could have been the cause of the deadly accident that claimed the lives of at least 12 people who were travelling to a traditional ceremony when their bus crashed yesterday. The bus, with a Durban registration plate, lost control on Nkandla Road near the Ntunjambili area, crashed into a tree and then overturned, killing 12 people.

