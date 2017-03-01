Zulu king on farm murders, racism and...

Zulu king on farm murders, racism and SONA

17 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

King Goodwill Zwelithini said the ongoing killings of white farmers should not only be condemned by the white community, but should be the concern of the entire nation. Delivering his speech at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, the king also challenged the rest of South Africa to speak out against racism instead of making it only the problem of those who were being discriminated against.

Chicago, IL

