Zulu king on farm murders, racism and SONA
King Goodwill Zwelithini said the ongoing killings of white farmers should not only be condemned by the white community, but should be the concern of the entire nation. Delivering his speech at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, the king also challenged the rest of South Africa to speak out against racism instead of making it only the problem of those who were being discriminated against.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|10 hr
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC