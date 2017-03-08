Zim man, SA wife, children, killed in South Africa fire
A Zimbabwean man, his small house and their two children died after thousands of shacks caught fire at an informal settlement in South Africa's Cape Town City. Vusumuzi Nsimba , originally of Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo died together with his new family, whose names are still to be established, on Saturday night when their shack which is located along Pleasant Street in Wesbank, caught fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC