Zim man, SA wife, children, killed in South Africa fire

11 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

A Zimbabwean man, his small house and their two children died after thousands of shacks caught fire at an informal settlement in South Africa's Cape Town City. Vusumuzi Nsimba , originally of Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo died together with his new family, whose names are still to be established, on Saturday night when their shack which is located along Pleasant Street in Wesbank, caught fire.

