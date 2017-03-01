Xenophobic attacks: Delta govt, Police halt picketing of South African firms
Delta State Government and the state Police Command, yesterday, aborted moves by members of the National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, Zone B, to attack Shoprite and other companies with South African interest in the South-South and South-East regions. The aborted attacks by the students body was in retaliation of the killings of Nigerians and other blacks in South Africa.
