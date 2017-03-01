Xenophobia attack: NANS threaten war, says enough is enough

NATIONAL Association of Nigerian Students, NANS,Enugu state chapter, Sunday, threatened it would fight back if the killing of Nigerians in South Africa reoccurs, saying, "enough is enough." The leadership of the association who addressed newsmen at the Enugu State College of Education Technical, ESCET, Enugu, frowned at the gruesome killing of fellow Africans by South Africa, saying that such dastardly act should cease forthwith.

