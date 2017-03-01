Who owns Queenstown? A new gold rush ...

Who owns Queenstown? A new gold rush is on

Controversial American billionaire and Trump donor Peter Thiel's New Zealand citizenship and purchase of a Wanaka lakefront estate for more than $13 million has lifted the lid on an area becoming a new playground for the super-wealthy. Thiel, who is thought to be worth about $2.7 billion , is not the only foreigner making a base in one of the world's most picturesque spots - and there are signs more are on the way.

