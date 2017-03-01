what3words addresses South African to...

what3words addresses South African township

During the first two days of the project what3words has already helped hundreds of township residents find their address and register for medical services what3words , the multi-award winning location reference system, has collaborated with South African non-governmental organisation Gateway Health Institute, to get some 54,000 residents of an impoverished informal settlement, on the map. Following partnerships with national postal services in Djibouti and Cte d'Ivoire, as well as pan-African ecommerce company Afrimarket, what3words is making inroads to help Africa build an addressing infrastructure that meets the needs of all its people.

Chicago, IL

