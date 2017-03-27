We are in Nigeria to promote closer t...

We are in Nigeria to promote closer ties - South Africa

Ms Seema Sardha, the Director of Africa and Middle East Trade and Investment in South Africa, on Tuesday said that her delegation was in Nigeria to promote closer ties with the country. Sardha, who led a delegation of 20 South Africans to Lagos, told newsmen in Lagos that the South African government would continue to see Nigeria as a strong partner.

