Wastewater should be recognized as a valuable resource, UN says on World Water Day

New York, Mar 22 : In a world where the demand for water continues to grow and the resource is finite, a new United Nations report argues that wastewater, discarded into the environment every day, once treated, can help meet the needs for freshwater as well as for raw materials for energy and agriculture. Needless to mention, treating wastewater and removing pollutants can also remarkably reduce the impact on the environment as well as on health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.