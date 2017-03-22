Wastewater should be recognized as a ...

Wastewater should be recognized as a valuable resource, UN says on World Water Day

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New York, Mar 22 : In a world where the demand for water continues to grow and the resource is finite, a new United Nations report argues that wastewater, discarded into the environment every day, once treated, can help meet the needs for freshwater as well as for raw materials for energy and agriculture. Needless to mention, treating wastewater and removing pollutants can also remarkably reduce the impact on the environment as well as on health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC