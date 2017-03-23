Van Breda family murder trial to start in South Africa

Trial begins for man, 22, charged with brutal murder of his family in South Africa after they left Perth - as his sister who survived attack 'prepares to testify against him' A 22-year-old man accused of murdering his parents and brother is set to go on trial on Monday - and his sister who survived the brutal attack is expected to testify against him. Henri van Breda faces three counts of murder after his parents Martin and Teresa along with his older brother Rudi, 21, were killed in their home in an upscale gated community in Stellenbosch, near Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2015.

