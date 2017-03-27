UPDATE 2-South Africa's Sun Internati...

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Sun International scraps dividend after profit fall

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South African casino and hotel operator Sun International scrapped its dividend after reporting a drop in annual profit on Monday, seeking to conserve capital to reduce debt and complete a casino complex in Pretoria. One of two listed casino operators in South Africa, Sun International has been hit by sluggish economic growth in its home market.

Chicago, IL

