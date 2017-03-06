UPDATE 1-MTN's South Africa unit CEO Nyati resigns, to be replaced by Motsa
Africa's biggest mobile phone operator MTN Group said on Tuesday that Mteto Nyati, the chief executive of its South African unit, will be resigning on March and will be replaced by Godfrey Motsa on the same day. Motsa is currently a vice president of the South and East Africa region at MTN Group, and has more than 10 years of experience in the mobile telecoms industry.
