Unrepentant Zille dismisses 'tsunami' over her 'statement of fact' on colonialism

The Western Cape premier was the last speaker in a snap debate in the provincial legislature over her recent tweets, which were seen to be lauding aspects of colonialism. In a series of tweets on her way back from Singapore, the premier tweeted about colonialism, and ended off with: "Getting on to an aeroplane now and won't get on to the wi-fi so that I can cut off those who think every aspect of colonial legacy was bad."

