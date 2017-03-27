Two arrested for Cape Flats boy's murder

Two arrested for Cape Flats boy's murder

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder this week of a 15-year-old boy in Hanover Park in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday. The boy was fatally wounded in Lansport Road, Hanover Park, shortly before 8am on Thursday morning, police said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,862,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC