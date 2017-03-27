Two arrested for Cape Flats boy's murder
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder this week of a 15-year-old boy in Hanover Park in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday. The boy was fatally wounded in Lansport Road, Hanover Park, shortly before 8am on Thursday morning, police said in a statement.
