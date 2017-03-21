Timely refugee tale at heart of Garth Drabinsky comeback vehicle 'Sousatzka'
Issues of race and refugees are explored in the globetrotting musical "Sousatzka," the long-anticipated comeback vehicle for Garth Drabinsky which makes its official debut this week. Drabinsky's return to the theatre world comes nearly a decade after he was found guilty of two counts of fraud and sentenced to a five-year prison term for his role in manipulating expenses and a kickback scheme that cost Livent Inc. investors an estimated $500 million.
