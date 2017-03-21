Timely refugee tale at heart of Garth...

Timely refugee tale at heart of Garth Drabinsky comeback vehicle 'Sousatzka'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Issues of race and refugees are explored in the globetrotting musical "Sousatzka," the long-anticipated comeback vehicle for Garth Drabinsky which makes its official debut this week. Drabinsky's return to the theatre world comes nearly a decade after he was found guilty of two counts of fraud and sentenced to a five-year prison term for his role in manipulating expenses and a kickback scheme that cost Livent Inc. investors an estimated $500 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC