Three nabbed for horrific Solik murders

17 hrs ago

Nottingham Road police and K9 task team members made a breakthrough in the investigations of the Soliks murders when they arrested three wanted suspects, aged 31 and 42, at Umlazi in Durban and in the Impendle area near Pietermaritzburg on Friday night, KwaZulu-Natal police said. "The members worked through the night searching for the suspects and the information directed them to Umlazi where the main suspect was arrested.

Chicago, IL

