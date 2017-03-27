the Long Shot Improv Comedy Brings Spontaneous Fun to Alexander Upstairs
Long Form Improv Comedy performed by The Long Shots! We'll be making it up on the spot... all of it! No Scripts! Improvised scenes and stories inspired by a specific theme or format. Two different formats will be performed over the 4 nights at the Alexander Bar.
