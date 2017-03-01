Taxi owner meeting leads to traffic cop's arrest
A meeting between taxi owner-drivers, to discuss alleged harassment at the hands of a Bellville traffic official, led to the official's arrest and appearance in court on charges of corruption. Traffic officer Gavin Edgar Heinrich Zass, 46, of Elsies River in Cape Town, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday, before magistrate Sabrina Sonnenberg.
