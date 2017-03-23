South Africa's Zuma summons Gordhan from London roadshow
South African President Jacob Zuma has instructed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to return from an investor roadshow in Britain and the U.S. immediately, the presidency said on Monday, without giving a reason for the decision. The rand fell by as much as 1.7 percent against the U.S. dollar on earlier reports of Gordhan's recall.
