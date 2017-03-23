South Africa's Zuma summons Gordhan f...

South Africa's Zuma summons Gordhan from London - govt source

South African President Jacob Zuma ordered Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to return from an investor roadshow to Britain and the United States because he "did not give permission for the trip", a government source said on Monday. "They were told last night or this morning to come back," the source, who had no more details, said.

