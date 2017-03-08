South Africa's taxis block roads to m...

South Africa's taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

South African taxi drivers on Friday blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport, holding up thousands of travellers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber. Uber Technologies Inc's service has triggered protests by taxi drivers from London to Hungary and New Delhi as it upends traditional business models that require professional drivers to pay steep licensing fees to drive cabs.

