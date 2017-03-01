South Africa's Standard Bank puzzled by accusations in FX probe - CEO
The logo of South Africa's Standard Bank is seen above the company's headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa May 6, 2016. South Africa's Standard Bank is still in talks with anti-trust authorities over allegations by the Competition Commission that it was involved in the rigging of rand currency trading, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|19 hr
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC