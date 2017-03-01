South Africa's Standard Bank puzzled ...

South Africa's Standard Bank puzzled by accusations in FX probe - CEO

The logo of South Africa's Standard Bank is seen above the company's headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa May 6, 2016. South Africa's Standard Bank is still in talks with anti-trust authorities over allegations by the Competition Commission that it was involved in the rigging of rand currency trading, its chief executive said on Thursday.

