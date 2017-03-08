South Africa's Slow Progress

I recently had the opportunity to visit South Africa, which has seen its fair share of challenges over the past few years. Arriving in sunny Cape Town with its beautiful views of the Atlantic and Indian oceans, spectacular Table Mountain and invigorating weather, I found it difficult to become too negative about the country, at least from a traveler's perspective simply because the people are so friendly and because the integration of so many cultures living and working together make me optimistic.

