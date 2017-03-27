South Africa's ruling party leaders s...

South Africa's ruling party leaders split over Gordhan's fate

South Africa's ruling African National Congress party is split at the top over whether Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan should be sacked, sources said on Wednesday. South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan walks with his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas as they walk from their offices to a court hearing in Pretoria, South Africa, March 28,2017.

