South Africa's president replaces embattled finance minister
South Africa's president replaced his embattled finance minister early Friday in an expected move that spooked investors this week and sent the currency tumbling. President Jacob Zuma's replacement of Pravin Gordhan comes as part of a Cabinet shuffle that changes 10 of the country's 35 ministers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC