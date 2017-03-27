South Africa's president replaces emb...

South Africa's president replaces embattled finance minister

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

South Africa's president replaced his embattled finance minister early Friday in an expected move that spooked investors this week and sent the currency tumbling. President Jacob Zuma's replacement of Pravin Gordhan comes as part of a Cabinet shuffle that changes 10 of the country's 35 ministers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC