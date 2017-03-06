South Africa's Jordaan out of FIFA Council election
South African soccer head Danny Jordaan withdrew as a candidate for a place on the FIFA Council as the governing body was deciding which African officials passed eligibility tests and would be allowed to stand in elections next week. Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association and organizer of the 2010 World Cup, was withdrawn from the FIFA vote by his association, the Confederation of African Football said Tuesday in an internal memo sent to its member countries and obtained by The Associated Press.
