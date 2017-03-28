South Africa's Gordhan returns, says ...

South Africa's Gordhan returns, says "let's wait and see" on sacking

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan flew back to South Africa on Tuesday, obeying an abrupt recall from President Jacob Zuma, and said he was still the finance minister when asked about reports that he was about to be sacked. The rand, which trimmed its losses to 1 percent against the dollar following his comment, has been volatile since Zuma ordered Gordhan to return from a trip to Britain, rattling investors who see the minister as a focus of stability.

Chicago, IL

