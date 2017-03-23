South Africa's courts battle with the government
IT READS like a head-teacher's instructions to a failing pupil to come back every few months, homework in hand, to prove that he has done better. Sadly it is a judgment by South Africa's Constitutional Court, the country's highest, against a government that the judges no longer trust to uphold the laws and constitution.
