South Africa's ANC top six split on whether to fire Gordhan - sources

The top six of South Africa's ruling African National Congress are divided down the middle on whether to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, two sources told Reuters. President Jacob Zuma, who is part of the top six wants to replace Gordhan and has the support of Chairwoman Baleka Mbete and Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte, the sources said.

