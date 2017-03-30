South Africans react to Ahmed Kathrada's death
Ahmed Kathrada's activism against the white-minority apartheid regime started at the age of 17 when he was one of 2,000'passive resisters arrested in 1946 for defying a law that discriminated against Indian South Africans Many of Kathrada's friends and family visited him at the Donald Gordon Medical Centre on Monday when news broke that he had taken a turn for the worse. Kathrada died on 28 March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC