South Africans react to Ahmed Kathrada's death

Ahmed Kathrada's activism against the white-minority apartheid regime started at the age of 17 when he was one of 2,000'passive resisters arrested in 1946 for defying a law that discriminated against Indian South Africans Many of Kathrada's friends and family visited him at the Donald Gordon Medical Centre on Monday when news broke that he had taken a turn for the worse. Kathrada died on 28 March.

