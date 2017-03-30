South Africans react to Ahmed Kathrad...

South Africans react to Ahmed Kathrada's death

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Ahmed Kathrada's activism against the white-minority apartheid regime started at the age of 17 when he was one of 2,000'passive resisters arrested in 1946 for defying a law that discriminated against Indian South Africans Many of Kathrada's friends and family visited him at the Donald Gordon Medical Centre on Monday when news broke that he had taken a turn for the worse. Kathrada died on 28 March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC