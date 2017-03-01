South Africans invited to buy shares in Reserve Bank

This decision to open up shareholding follows a 2016 North Gauteng High Court ruling directing some SARB shareholders and their associates to sell shares that were in excess of the statutory limit of 10 000 shares per person, together with their associates. The South African Reserve Bank Act 90 of 1989 was amended in September 2010 to extend the 10 000 limitation on shareholding in the SARB to include associates of shareholders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.