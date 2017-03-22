South-African Teacher Uses Hip-Hop to...

South-African Teacher Uses Hip-Hop to Make Math Fun for Students

Kurt Minnaar, a 33-year-old math teacher at Cape Town's Eben Donges High School uses hip hop beats and rhymes to make math lessons more enjoyable for his students. Singing or listening to music during math class is usually frowned upon, but in Kurt Minnaar's classroom, it's actually a pre-requisite.

Chicago, IL

