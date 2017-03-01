South African student secures place i...

South African student secures place in Student Focus final of 2017 Sony World Photography Awards

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bizcommunity

Cole Ndelu, aged 22, from the Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography, has been announced as a shortlisted photographer in the Student Focus competition of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards, the world's largest photography competition. Ndelu's shortlisted image, 'Pride of the Panther', was selected from entries submitted by students from over 300 institutions across the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,715 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC