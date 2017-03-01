South African student secures place in Student Focus final of 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
Cole Ndelu, aged 22, from the Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography, has been announced as a shortlisted photographer in the Student Focus competition of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards, the world's largest photography competition. Ndelu's shortlisted image, 'Pride of the Panther', was selected from entries submitted by students from over 300 institutions across the globe.
