South African president seeks power to expropriate white-owned land without compensation

Read more: National Post

South African president Jacob Zuma has called on parliament to change the country's constitution to allow the expropriation of white-owned land without compensation. Zuma, 74, who made the remarks in a speech Friday, said he wanted to establish a "pre-colonial land audit of land use and occupation patterns" before changing the law.

