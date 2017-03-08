South African lawmaker: IDF a 'murder...

South African lawmaker: IDF a 'murderous machine'

Israel will summon South Africa's ambassador to Israel for a rebuke following anti-Israel remarks made by two senior officials in the South African government. Israel's Ambassador to South Africa Arthur Lenk was also instructed to communicate his country's outrage at the comments in a message to officials in Pretoria.

