South African Labor Group to Hold First Congress, eNCA Reports

The ousted head of South Africa's largest workers' federation formed a rival group and plans to hold the first congress in late April, the eNCA website reported Saturday, citing a union statement. Zwelinzima Vavi, former secretary general of the Congress of South African Trade Unions and an ally of the ruling African National Congress, registered the new union federation on Friday, eNCA said.

