South African House Duo Black Motion Open Up About Their Influences & ...

Unsurprisingly, when Billboard catches up with South African dance duo Black Motion at their Johannesburg home studio, the group -- comprised of Robert Mahosana and Thabo Mabogwane -- tell us that they're once again ready to bring the noise. In the middle of preparing for their Boiler Room set for Ballantine's True Music platform -- the first of three series that also includes dates in Moscow and Madrid , they assured us it's going to be another raucous affair, fueled by their trademark cocktail of live percussion, kwaito and house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.