South African Hip-Hop Artist Ross Jack Set to Release US Debut Album...

Johannesburg born recording artist, Ross Jack, is set to unleash his unique brand of hip-hop in North America with the release of his new album, 'Self Medicated,' which is due out Friday, April 28th, 2017 on Radikal Records. After establishing himself in the industry as a prodigious beat-maker and producer for up and coming acts, Ross Jack decided to step out from the background and in front of the mic, releasing his mix-tape album, 'Notes from the Wild' in 2013.

