South African finance minister pulled from overseas tour

18 hrs ago

South Africa's finance minister returned to Johannesburg on Tuesday after being abruptly ordered to pull out of a trade promotion trip to Britain and the United States, fueling investor fears that he is about to be fired by President Jacob Zuma. Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, 67, has a strong reputation as a bulwark against corruption and has reportedly blocked some questionable government deals over the management of state-owned companies like South African Airways.

Chicago, IL

