South African CEOs see severe consequ...

South African CEOs see severe consequences after cabinet reshuffle

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

South African President Jacob Zuma's decision to dismiss Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has severe consequences for the economy and is a setback to the work done to avoid a credit ratings downgrade, a group of business leaders said on Friday. "This decision, and the manner in which it was taken, is likely to cause severe damage to an economy that is in dire need of growth and jobs," said the CEO Initiative, an organisation that includes the chief executives of Nedbank, Standard Bank, the JSE and Investec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC