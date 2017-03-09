South African Bertish makes history with 4,000-mile paddleboard trek
A South African man on Thursday became the first person in history to stand up paddleboard across the Atlantic Ocean -- a monumental 4,000-mile journey that took more than three months and years of planning to pull off. Chris Bertish wrapped the historic journey when he arrived at the Caribbean island of Antigua just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
