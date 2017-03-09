South African Bertish makes history w...

South African Bertish makes history with 4,000-mile paddleboard trek

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: UPI

A South African man on Thursday became the first person in history to stand up paddleboard across the Atlantic Ocean -- a monumental 4,000-mile journey that took more than three months and years of planning to pull off. Chris Bertish wrapped the historic journey when he arrived at the Caribbean island of Antigua just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC