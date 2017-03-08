South African baby girl abducted in D...

South African baby girl abducted in Durban found safe and well

A one-month-old girl abducted in an apparent car-jacking in the South African city of Durban on Friday has been found safe and well. Police stopped a vehicle between Durban and Pietermaritzburg at about midnight on Saturday and found Siwaphiwe Mbambo inside.

