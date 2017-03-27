South African anti-apartheid leader A...

South African anti-apartheid leader Ahmed Kathrada dies, 87

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Ka... JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada, who spent 26 years in jail - many of them alongside Nelson Mandela - for acts of sabotage against South Africa's previous white minority government, died in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning at 87. Kathrada's foundation announced that he died after being admitted to hospital with blood clotting in his brain earlier in March. After being involved in activities against apartheid, South Africa's system of racial discrimination, Kathrada was arrested on the outskirts of Johannesburg July, 1963, when the police swooped on Liliesleaf Farm in the suburb or Rivonia, where he and other "banned" persons had been meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC