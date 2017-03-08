South Africa: We Are Giving Up Our Pr...

South Africa: We Are Giving Up Our Privacy, Say Researchers

CCTV cameras in the City of Cape Town play a negligible role in reducing crime, said Professor Jane Duncan of the Media Policy and Democracy Project at a panel discussion on privacy in South Africa. Also speaking at the event, Dale McKinley, author of a document on privacy and surveillance in South Africa, pointed to a number of areas where private information is collected about citizens, such as biometric data for social grants and CCTV surveillance systems.

Chicago, IL

