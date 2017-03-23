South Africa union leader says expect...

South Africa union leader says expects to meet Gordhan at London roadshow

A South African union leader who is due to attend an investor roadshow with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan denied reports on Monday that he had been ordered by President Jacob Zuma to return from the trip. "I spoke to him five minutes ago and he said he was looking forward to seeing me in London tomorrow," Dennis George, the General Secretary of the Federation of Unions of South Africa , told Reuters.

Chicago, IL

